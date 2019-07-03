Home Cities Hyderabad

Teen relieves himself on tracks, gets hit by train

In another incident at Chandrayangutta, a CRPF man, who was in an inebriated condition, died after he collapsed on the road.

Published: 03rd July 2019 04:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2019 09:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a tragic incident, a teenager who was crossing the railway tracks to relieve himself, died after being hit by a moving train at Bharat nagar. The victim was identified as G Madhav (17) who was on his way to watch a movie, along with his friends, when he halted at the track to relieve himself, said the police.

In another incident at Chandrayangutta, a CRPF man, who was in an inebriated condition, died after he collapsed on the road.

According to Railway police of Hyderabad, Madhav, a resident of Rahmat nagar, along with his friends Tarun Kumar and Santosh Kumar, were on their way to Moosapet for a movie. Midway, while passing by the railway tracks between Bharat nagar and Borabanda railway stations, Madhav stopped as he wanted to relieve himself. While crossing the tracks to relieve himself, a train moving towards Bharat nagar hit him. He suffered severe injuries on the head and was rushed to a nearby private hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. 

At Chandrayangutta on Sunday, P Prasad Rao (45), posted as Head Constable at the CRPF 32 Battalion at Chandrayangutta was found in an unconscious condition on the Falaknuma railway bridge. He was found with injuries on his body. 

He was admitted to Osmania hospital for treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday morning. Police found that Prasad Rao, while walking over the flyover, fell down, as he was in a drunken state and received injuries, leading to his death. Further investigation is underway.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni bats during the Cricket World Cup match between India and England in Birmingham. (Photo | AP)
Why is MS Dhoni struggling at World Cup 2019?
Gallery
A car moves through a waterlogged street following heavy rains in following heavy rains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Chaos reigns in Mumbai as rain brings Maximum City to a halt
Kollywood is a very buzzing film industry with every passing week seeing the release of atleast 3 movies. Despite the huge number of releases, very few actually managed to succeed at the box office turning out to be a success for the team involved. Here i
Ajith's 'Viswasam' to Vijay Kumar's 'Uriyadi 2': Here are the top 12 Tamil films of 2019 till June  
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp