Teen relieves himself on tracks, gets hit by train

HYDERABAD: In a tragic incident, a teenager who was crossing the railway tracks to relieve himself, died after being hit by a moving train at Bharat nagar. The victim was identified as G Madhav (17) who was on his way to watch a movie, along with his friends, when he halted at the track to relieve himself, said the police.

In another incident at Chandrayangutta, a CRPF man, who was in an inebriated condition, died after he collapsed on the road.

According to Railway police of Hyderabad, Madhav, a resident of Rahmat nagar, along with his friends Tarun Kumar and Santosh Kumar, were on their way to Moosapet for a movie. Midway, while passing by the railway tracks between Bharat nagar and Borabanda railway stations, Madhav stopped as he wanted to relieve himself. While crossing the tracks to relieve himself, a train moving towards Bharat nagar hit him. He suffered severe injuries on the head and was rushed to a nearby private hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

At Chandrayangutta on Sunday, P Prasad Rao (45), posted as Head Constable at the CRPF 32 Battalion at Chandrayangutta was found in an unconscious condition on the Falaknuma railway bridge. He was found with injuries on his body.

He was admitted to Osmania hospital for treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday morning. Police found that Prasad Rao, while walking over the flyover, fell down, as he was in a drunken state and received injuries, leading to his death. Further investigation is underway.