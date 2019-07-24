Probe launched after Hyderabad woman allegedly cheated by Tik Tok boyfriend

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Madhapur police of Cyberabad are investigating a strange case of a woman allegedly cheated by a youngster, who befriended her through Tik Tok mobile app.

The woman, a divorcee and mother of two children, alleged that the youngster Mishal Jain had promised to marry her, but after exploiting her, he kicked her out of the house and threatened her with dire consequences, found police.

According to police, the woman who owns a business in the city, came in contact with the accused Mishal Jain, a year ago, through tik tok app. Gradually they became friends and started meeting personally.

Later, they entered into a relationship and started going out together. The duo frequently visited pubs and went on road trips.

They went on vacation to Srilanka, Maldives, Goa and several other places, during their six-month long live-in relationship.

The woman alleged that though Mishal was jobless, he took care of the finances during all the trips and spent huge amounts for them. After all these, they decided to get married and Mishal also promised to marry her and take care of her and her children.

But recently, he started harassing her, blackmailing her for money.

“After all this, he is saying that there is no relationship and kicked me out of the house. He even threatened me and cheated me,” the victim told police in her complaint to Madhapur police three days ago.

Police registered a case under charges of cheating and criminal intimidation.

“We are in the process of collecting clues. Based on the outcome, the investigation will proceed,” said an official from Madhapur police station.