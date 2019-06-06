31 officers graduate as Air Traffic Controllers

Home Cities Hyderabad

The new graduates will soon be employed as Air Traffic Controllers at various military airfields in India and abroad, some of them at busy joint military-civil airfields.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Thirty-one officers from Indian Navy, Indian Air Force, Indian Coast Guard, Nigerian Air Force and Philippines Air Force have graduated as Air Traffic Controllers from Air Force Academy at Dundigal in Hyderabad.The 101st Air Traffic Management & Air Laws (Basic) course concluded at Air Force Academy, Dundigal on June 4 and Air Marshal AS Butola, Commandant, Air Force Academy graced the valedictory ceremony as the Reviewing Officer.

The new graduates will soon be employed as Air Traffic Controllers at various military airfields in India and abroad, some of them at busy joint military-civil airfields. Addressing the graduates, Air Marshal AS Butola highlighted the criticality of the job of Air Traffic Controllers and their ever demanding role in mission accomplishment.

While speaking about the dynamic challenges of the fast-growing aviation sector, rapid technological advancements and safety requirements, he highlighted the bigger role the Air Traffic Controllers play in times of distress, natural calamities and hostilities and advised them to imbibe the core values of Mission, Integrity, and Excellence so as to contribute towards organisational goals.

