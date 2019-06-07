5 more things to do in Switzerland

Vijaya Pratap By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Last week, I spoke about “5 things to do in Switzerland”. To continue a memorable journey in the beautiful country, you can think of including the following five more enjoyable experiences to your itinerary.Through these, you will realise that the Swiss biscuits are as delicious as their chocolates; you may never want to leave the charming city of Lucerne after spending a couple of days there; you may get addicted to the adrenalin high that the Titlis Cliff Walk provides; you may wish the Swiss Rail Journey would continue forever; and remember the fine dining experiences in Switzerland for the rest of your life. The chances are, you may be too besotted with Swiss, and you may plan your next holiday there again! Well, one can never say. Swiss has that kind of mesmerising hold on its visitors!

Swiss Rail Pass offers unlimited travel in Switzerland on board trains, buses and boats. Sold for 4, 8, 15 or 22 days or one month, it allows a free entrance to over 400 museums and exhibitions and 50% discount on mountain excursions.

Free for children up to 16 when accompanied by at least one parent. Cheaper and wiser to buy online in India in INR. Good discounts on group bookings. The difference in comfort level between 1st and 2nd class is not much. But a second class pass saves considerably.www.raileurope.co.in/pass/swiss-passwww.swissinfo.i

Lucerne’s romantic swan lake

Lucerne’s incomparable charm lies in its swan lake in the midst of the city. Stroll around the place and admire its trademark Chapel Bridge and octagonal Water Tower. Along with the Spreuer Bridge and the Musegg Wall with its nine towers, they used to form part of the city’s ancient fortifications. Saunter through the Old Town’s narrow lanes with a guide, to learn interesting, humorous and true facts about Lucerne’s history, churches, bridges, balconies, alleys, towers and squares.

Titlis Cliff Walk

Ride in the world’s first rotating cable car ‘Titlis Rotair’ that whisks you up to the peak. During this trip, the gondola turns through a complete 360 degrees that gives amazing views of sheer cliff faces, deep crevasses and snow covered mountain peaks. Walk on the spectacular

suspension bridge (Europe’s highest) at the peak – crossing it calls for nerves as strong as the steel cables the bridge hangs from!

(recommended only for the adventurous!)

Swiss Rails – most delightful travel

Trains simply glide, offering stunning vistas through their wide glass windows. There are people who stand throughout, to click pictures or just look through the kaleidoscope. Switzerland is a small country: these fast and efficient trains, don’t take more than an hour or two to reach another city. Swiss rail pass is very pocket-friendly.

Fine biscuit making

Discover the secrets of fine biscuit making at Trubschachen, just a 45-minute ride from Lucerne by train or car. At the world-famous Kambly, their master confectioners will assist you (by prior appointment) in creating and baking your own biscuits and cookies. At the shop, take your pick of over 100 varieties of biscuits (you can sample), a great selection of exclusive and seasonal Kambly specialities. Watch a film on the history of Kambly. A truly captivating experience for the entire family. Admission is free.

Fine dining at glamorous and exotic places

Restaurant Kornhauskeller with its murals and restored medieval architecture in Bern has a romantic ambience and an interesting past: it was a corn house before. Ristorante Verdi in the Old Town of Bern is themed after the great Italian composer.

Specialises in Emilia-Romagna, cuisine from Verdi’s region. Their magnificent vaulted cellar houses home-grown wines and grappa from the “Vallocaia” vineyard and rustic products from Tuscany. The country house Baren in Eggiwil is known for traditional food. Their speciality – handmade ice cream with meringue, fresh cream and choc chips, an exotic handed down recipe.

(The author is a documentary filmmaker and travel writer; she blogs at vijayaprataptravelandbeyond.com)