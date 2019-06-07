Home Cities Hyderabad

5 more things to do in Switzerland

Marvel at stunning vistas of the countryside through Swiss Rail, and get the thrill of a lifetime walking on Europe’s highest suspension bridge!

Published: 07th June 2019 11:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2019 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Vijaya Pratap
Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Last week, I spoke about “5 things to do in Switzerland”. To continue a memorable journey in the beautiful country, you can think of including the following five more enjoyable experiences to your itinerary.Through these, you will realise that the Swiss biscuits are as delicious as their chocolates; you may never want to leave the charming city of Lucerne after spending a couple of days there; you may get addicted to the adrenalin high that the Titlis Cliff Walk provides; you may wish the Swiss Rail Journey would continue forever; and remember the fine dining experiences in Switzerland for the rest of your life. The chances are, you may be too besotted with Swiss, and you may plan your next holiday there again! Well, one can never say. Swiss has that kind of mesmerising hold on its visitors!

Swiss Rail Pass offers unlimited travel in Switzerland on board trains, buses and boats. Sold for 4, 8, 15 or 22 days or one month, it allows a free entrance to over 400 museums and exhibitions and 50% discount on mountain excursions.

Free for children up to 16 when accompanied by at least one parent. Cheaper and wiser to buy online in India in INR. Good discounts on group bookings. The difference in comfort level between 1st and 2nd class is not much. But a second class pass saves considerably.www.raileurope.co.in/pass/swiss-passwww.swissinfo.i

Lucerne’s romantic swan lake
Lucerne’s incomparable charm lies in its swan lake in the midst of the city. Stroll around the place and admire its trademark Chapel Bridge and octagonal Water Tower. Along with the Spreuer Bridge and the Musegg Wall with its nine towers, they used to form part of the city’s ancient fortifications. Saunter through the Old Town’s narrow lanes with a guide, to learn interesting, humorous and true facts about Lucerne’s history, churches, bridges, balconies, alleys, towers and squares.

Titlis Cliff Walk
Ride in the world’s first rotating cable car ‘Titlis Rotair’ that whisks you up to the peak. During this trip, the gondola turns through a complete 360 degrees that gives amazing views of sheer cliff faces, deep crevasses and snow covered mountain peaks. Walk on the spectacular 
suspension bridge (Europe’s highest) at the peak – crossing it calls for nerves as strong as the steel cables the bridge hangs from! 
(recommended only for the adventurous!)

Swiss Rails – most delightful travel
Trains simply glide, offering stunning vistas through their wide glass windows. There are people who stand throughout, to click pictures or just look through the kaleidoscope. Switzerland is a small country: these fast and efficient trains, don’t take more than an hour or two to reach another city. Swiss rail pass is very pocket-friendly.

Fine biscuit making 
Discover the secrets of fine biscuit making at Trubschachen, just a 45-minute ride from Lucerne by train or car. At the world-famous Kambly, their master confectioners will assist you (by prior appointment) in creating and baking your own biscuits and cookies. At the shop, take your pick of over 100 varieties of biscuits (you can sample), a great selection of exclusive and seasonal Kambly specialities. Watch a film on the history of Kambly. A truly captivating experience for the entire family. Admission is free.

Fine dining at glamorous and exotic places
Restaurant Kornhauskeller with its murals and restored medieval architecture in Bern has a romantic ambience and an interesting past: it was a corn house before. Ristorante Verdi in the Old Town of Bern is themed after the great Italian composer.

Specialises in Emilia-Romagna, cuisine from Verdi’s region. Their magnificent vaulted cellar houses home-grown wines and grappa from the “Vallocaia” vineyard and rustic products from Tuscany. The country house Baren in Eggiwil is known for traditional food. Their speciality – handmade ice cream with meringue, fresh cream and choc chips, an exotic handed down recipe.

(The author is a documentary filmmaker and travel writer; she blogs at vijayaprataptravelandbeyond.com)

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A picture from the procession taken out for Lord Ayyanar. (Photo | EPS)
Madurai's Ayyanar festival: Clay horses, rituals to invoke rain
MS Dhoni stumps South Africa's Andile Phehlukwayo (Photo | ICC Twitter)
World Cup 2019: Fan reaction to India's bowling performance against South Africa
Gallery
It was a comprehensive victory for England | AP
England bounce back with 106-run win over Bangladesh
Governor ESL Narasimhan administered the Oath of Office and Secrecy to the new ministers in the presence of around 5,000 people at the Secretariat Ground in Velagapudi.
Full list of Andhra Pradesh Ministers as YSRCP cabinet under Jagan sworn in
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp