Hyderabad police fighting off stress with family time, after finally being allowed leave

The Hyderabad policemen are in a jubilant mood now ever since senior officers have asked them to submit a date schedule of their leaves.

HYDERABAD: The policemen are in a jubilant mood now ever since senior officers have asked them to submit a date schedule of their leaves.

A police constable working in the West Zone has actually received a message from his senior, asking him to take leave for a few days.

“We applied for leave a few days ago to the senior officers in view of the continuous work during the election marathon. Finally, I am happy that my senior has allowed me to take a few days off. I will spend this time with my family and work towards the admission of my children for the new academic session,” a police constable told Express.

With the schools re-opening from June third week, the policemen working in the three police commissionerates of the city -- Hyderabad, Rachakonda and Cyberabad -- have planned to enjoy with their family members by visiting tourist places.

According to police staff, they have formed batches within each police station and planned long drives with their friends who are also colleagues.

“We have missed not only regular functions during the summer but also lost family time. We will utilise the small vacation to get rid of regular work tension,” a sub Inspector, who got a week long leave, told Express.

However, before the leaves were sanctioned, the police officers were asked to attend duties in case of any emergencies.

