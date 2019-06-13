PVNR Expressway works to be over by June 21

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Repair works on the PVNR expressway from Shamshabad to Mehdipatnam will be completed by June 21.

This was stated by the Principal Secretary, Municipal Administration Arvind Kumar here on Wednesday.

It may be recalled that as part of regular maintenance work, one way stretch from Shamshabad to Mehdipatnam has been closed for vehicular traffic from the April 22.

Kumar inspected the repair works and instructed the officials to expedite the repair works so as to allow vehicular traffic from June 21.