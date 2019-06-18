Home Cities Hyderabad

Heritage activist raises a stink over lack of bylaws for Golconda Fort in Hyderabad

Lubna Sarwath, a city-based activist had written to Ambassador, Permanent Delegate of India to UNESCO, about the lack of bylaws framed for Golconda Fort as mandated under AMASR Amendment Act 2010.

Published: 18th June 2019 11:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2019 11:33 AM   |  A+A-

The Golconda Fort

The Golconda Fort (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After heritage activists decried the digging work alongside the Shah Hatim Talab situated beside Golconda Fort claiming that it poses a threat to the foundation of the ruins, GHMC halted the operation.

However, after Express extensively reported on the issue, Lubna Sarwath, a city-based activist had written to Vinay Mohan Kwatra, Ambassador, Permanent Delegate of India to UNESCO, about the lack of bylaws framed for Golconda Fort as mandated under AMASR Amendment Act 2010.

In the letter, she urged Kwatra to take all measures to save the Fort that includes moat abutting the Fort wall, an extended naya qila, and the heritage lakes at Shah hatem talab, Jamali kunta, naya qila talab, Langer Houz (into which all these three lakes drain out their surplus waters).

In the letter, she mentioned, “We want to inform you that the bylaws to be framed under Sec 20E of Ancient Monuments and Archeological Sites and Remains (Amendment) Act 2010 and Rules 2011 have not been framed for Golconda Fort till date and not available in public domain as mandated. The bylaws include a detailed site map and all the pathways, landscapes and waterways interconnected with the protected monument.”  

She further added, “As per the National Monument Authority Rules 2011 all proposals regarding heritage structures and protected monuments to be considered only as per by-laws prepared for each protected monument individually.”

TAGS
Hyderabad Hyderabad Golconda Fort Lubna Sarwath Vinay Mohan Kwatra

