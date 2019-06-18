Not superheroes, yoga’s here to save the day

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Childhood, in today’s world, is not as happy-go-lucky as it used to be decades ago.

Children are subjected to severe mental stress owing to intense competition coupled with high expectations from families. Needless to say, this, in turn, results in various physiological issues.

This is where the need for yoga comes in. Yoga is a universal tool not just to keep the body fit but also the mind healthy. Hence, it is vital that it be taught in every school. Moreover, childhood is the time for the development of the body and yoga would help strengthen it and its associated functions, improve coordination and mobility.

Sri Krishnamacharya, often referred to as the ‘father of modern yoga’, encouraged children and women to practice yoga.

“According to him, a person is fit to practice yoga once they are able to eat by themselves. He taught an entire section of yoga, especially meant for children, called Srishti Krama. He specified that this is the first stage in yoga and is associated with growth and expansion,” says Sharmila Taneja, a yoga trainer in Hyderabad.

To keep yoga fun and interesting for children, stories can be woven around asanas, depicting animals, plants and birds, she says.

Asanas for children

Sharmila Taneja recommends half an hour of Viniyoga practice for children of an average age of 12 years with Urdhva Dhanur Asana as the goal posture. Here’s the series of asanas for children as prescribed by the trainer: