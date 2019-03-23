Extreme animal cruelty in Hyderabad, genitals of dog clipped; Five dogs, six pigs poisoned

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In two back-to-back cases of animal abuse, a dog was found with its genitals clipped and tied with a leash at Sainikpuri on Thursday night; the very next day — on Friday morning — at least six dogs and four pigs were found dead, after allegedly being poisoned, in Ghatkesar.

According to locals, the dog was found with a plastic leash tied around its genitals and a metallic leash around its hind. It was dragging the leash and was visibly in pain, they said.

“A few volunteers went in over there and removed the leash from the dog. Though there were some injuries, he left moved away from the spot and did not require much treatment. The whole act, however, is condemnable,” said Pradeep Yarra, an animal activist.

On Friday, animal activists were alerted about the death of over six dogs and four pigs in Ghatkesar. They were allegedly poisoned over the course of 10 days and were bleeding from their maws. “Urban dwellers are resorting to poisoning dogs as the State has failed to implement Animal Birth Control,” said Pravallika Nigam, founder of Compassionate Society for Animals.