Traffic curbs on PVNR expressway

HYDERABAD: In view of the ongoing repair work on the PVNR Expressway stretch, the entry for vehicles from Mehdipatnam towards the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport is allowed but vehicles coming from the airport towards Hyderabad will not be allowed, until the completion of the work.

Officials say, expressway entry points at Aramghar and Shivrampally would be closed for traffic. However, commuters going towards Aramghar, Shamshabad and RGI airport can use the expressway.

It would take at least a month to repair the 11.50 km stretch. An estimated `9 crore would be spent on the repair work.

As per the rules, tarring of the roads has to be done every four years, but, the expressway is undergoing tarring for the first time since its opening a decade ago.