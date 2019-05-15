Home Cities Hyderabad

From ward-entry to using toilets, patient kin forced to ‘pay up’ in Hyderabad

However, the menace has now spread to security guards employed by private contractors as well.

Published: 15th May 2019 09:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2019 09:59 AM   |  A+A-

45 per cent respondents admit to paying bribe to get work done: Survey, corruption

for representational purposes.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It’s no news that bribery at government hospitals continues unabated in Hyderabad; in fact, it’s an age-old issue. Ward boys and hospital staff are known to take bribes from patients and their attendants. However, the menace has now spread to security guards employed by private contractors as well.

Patient attendants have complained of security guards not permitting family members of patients to enter wards unless they pay Rs 10-50. In fact, they even prevent attendants from using washrooms without a bribe and often behave rudely when they don’t pay up. A patient at Gandhi Hospital said: “From letting us enter the ward to getting our work done -- unless we cough up ‘chai-paani ka paisa’, nothing gets done here.” When Express visited Niloufer Hospital, the first-hand incident of bribery unfolded before us. A patient’s attendant had to pay Rs 10 to enter the premises of the new intensive care block.

Dr Murali Krishnan, superintendent of Gandhi Hospital, said: “We try to tackle these issues whenever we are notified. In the last couple of months we have relieved 4-5 personnel off their duties. We hold  orientation sessions for them every morning.” B Prem Kumar, Deputy Director of Medical Education, said: “If the staff of the private company in question continue their actions, the tender for the next term can be revoked and the firm can be blacklisted as well.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad Government Hospitals Corruption Bribery at Hospitals

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian cricket team. (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: Will IPL workload affect Team India's performance
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi drives tractor in Punjab
Gallery
Jasprit Bumrah (India) | Rated by many as the best bowler in the world at present, Bumrah will hold the key to India's chances of winning the World Cup for the third time. The number one-ranked ODI bowler is known to be a death-overs specialist. His unorthodox action, along with his ability to generate pace and bounce, can be highly tricky for the batsman to score runs. (Photo | AFP)
ICC World Cup 2019: Five bowlers who can pose threat to batsmen in England
On the opening day of 72nd edition of the Cannes film festival, Hollywood A-listers and more made a grand appearance. With flowing gowns, capes and high-slits sweeping the red carpet it was a mix to see.
72nd Cannes film festival see Hollywood A-listers in attendance 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp