Veteran Telugu film actor Rallapalli passes away

Rallapalli, who had acted in about 850 films, essayed a variety of roles and carved a niche for himself with his inimitable and witty style of acting.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Renowned character actor and one of the most recognisable faces in the Telugu cinema, Rallapalli breathed his last at a corporate hospital, here on Friday.  He was 73 and is survived by a daughter. 

Rallapalli was diagnosed with a liver disease and brought to the hospital about four days ago. His condition remained critical and at about 6 pm on Friday, he was declared dead. Born in Kambadur village in Anantapur district on August 15, 1945, Rallapalli Venkata Narasimha Rao initially dabbled in theatre while working in Song and Drama Division of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting before being introduced as a film actor with Stree. 

Rallapalli, who had acted in about 850 films, essayed a variety of roles and carved a niche for himself with his inimitable and witty style of acting. Rallapalli, who shot to fame with late director Eranki Sharma’s Kukka Katuki Cheppu Debba (1979), won three Nandi awards -- Best Actor for the National Award winning film Oorummadi Brathukulu (1976), Best Male Comedian for Patnam Pilla Palletoori Chinnodu (1986) and Best Supporting Actor - Television for Ganapathi (1998). 

His performances in films like Khaidi, Abhilasha, Anveshana, Rendu Rellu Aaru, Ladies Tailor, Shri Kanakamalaxmi Recording Dance Troupe, April 1 Vidudala, Kalisundam Raa and Jayam won him many laurels. His demise has plunged the Telugu film industry into grief.

Reacting to the news of Rallapalli’s death, actor Chiranjeevi expressed grief and described it as the loss of a versatile actor known for his hard work and punctuality. 

“I was spellbound seeing Rallapalli garu perform in stage plays at Vani Mahal, Chennai. We acted together in several hits and I admire him a lot for his sincerity and discipline. My deepest condolences to his family,” Chiranjeevi said in a statement.

The mortal remains of the late actor would be kept at his residence in AG Colony on Saturday. Family sources said that his last rites would be performed either on Saturday or Sunday after his daughter 
arrives from the US.

