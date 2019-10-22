Home Cities Hyderabad

Private agencies to maintain 709 km of Hyderabad roads

Municipal Administration & Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao held a meeting to discuss on the Comprehensive Road Maintenance programme.

Published: 22nd October 2019 09:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2019 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao during a meeting with GHMC officials at the corporation’s head office in the city on Monday

MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao during a meeting with GHMC officials at the corporation’s head office in the city on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has come up with a detailed action plan for Comprehensive Road Maintenance (CRM) programme to improve maintenance of roads in the city. Municipal Administration & Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao chaired a review meeting on Monday along with Mayor Bonthu Ram Mohan at the Secretariat. During the meeting, KTR talked about Comprehensive Road Maintenance (CRM) programme and its importance. 

GHMC has identified about 709 km of high-density main roads in the twin cities, which would be handed over to major private contractors for operation and maintenance. The contract will be for five years. Earlier, laying of new roads, identifying damaged roads, filling of potholes, making estimations and allocation of works were taken care of by different wings of the GHMC, which led to coordination challenges and other problems.  To address these challenges, GHMC has initiated the CRM programme under which a total of 709 km of main roads would be maintained. The CRM programme is aimed at providing better quality roads. 

The poor quality of roads was causing hardships and inconvenience to citizens and the Minister wanted GHMC to allow private contractors to maintain high-density main roads. The main roads in the twin cities will be divided into eight units and tenders would be called for maintenance of these roads. From laying of road, building footpaths to cleaning and maintenance of greenery, the selected agency will be responsible for complete maintenance of roads. 

Agencies will also take up digging and relaying works, for which they shall take permissions from HMWS&SB and TRANSCO departments, six months in advance. This will improve road infrastructure and work standards. Constant monitoring of the quality of works done by agencies would be taken up by GHMC.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Hyderabad Comprehensive Road Maintenance Bonthu Ram Mohan Hyderabad roads
India Matters
Voters stand in a queue to cast their votes at a polling station during Haryana Assembly elections. (Phoot| PTI)
BJP to sweep Maharashtra and Haryana, predict exit polls
Sarbananda Sonowal cabinet on Monday has decided that parents with more than two kids will not get government jobs. (Photo | EPS)
Come 2021, people with more than 2 kids won’t get govt jobs in Assam 
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Islamabad's support to terror groups 'chief obstacle' to Indo-Pak talks: US
Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Madras to help potters make oven-friendly clay utensils

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rafael Nadal married his partner of 14 years, Xisca Perello, at a castle in Mallorca on Saturday. (Photo | Rafa Nadal Foundation)
Rafael Nadal married longtime girlfriend in lavish ceremony in Spain
PM Modi with Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee. (Photo | Twitter)
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee on why his meeting with PM Modi was unique
Gallery
Combined and shared on Twitter by a fan called Grandi Raga, the album is a warm tribute to the friendship between the two living legends of the game. (Credit: Twitter @beurownrainbow1)
GOAT to Puppies: This fan-compilation of Fedal bromance will leave you in tears! | Rafale Nadal and Roger Federer
It's raining in South India and not everybody is happy. The bypolls in Kerala on Monday were affected by heavy rains, forcing many to brave submerged polling booths and waterlogged streets to cast their votes. Here is a scene from a voting booth at Ayyappankavu in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)
Water, water everywhere: Flood of emotions as rains lash South India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp