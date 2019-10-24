Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad might be unaware of 'green' crackers

Unaware of what ‘green’ crackers are, many customers in the city claim that pollution is not a major issue for the city as the air pollution levels here are less than, say, Delhi and Mumbai.

Published: 24th October 2019 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2019 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

Eco-friendly firecrackers on display at Begum Bazar on Thursday

Eco-friendly firecrackers on display at Begum Bazar on Thursday| S Senbagapandiyan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad has officially said no to a ‘Green Diwali’ this year. Earlier this month, the Union minister for health, Harsh Vardhan, along with some of country’s top scientists, unveiled a line of “green” firecrackers. He had announced that the new fireworks would resolve the crisis of air pollution, cut down on noise, and will be available at the same retail price. However, these green-crackers are still not easy to find in the city markets.

Unaware of what ‘green’ crackers are, many customers in the city claim that pollution is not a major issue for the city as the air pollution levels here are less than, say, Delhi and Mumbai. While some blamed the lack of availability of ‘green’ crackers for their low sales, shopkeepers blamed it on the lack of demand among customers.

Owner of Bhagwati Celebration and Fireworks, Venugopal, 32, said, "The production of green crackers is very limited and because the demand is only in north-Indian cities, we are not getting much stock." Another cracker seller, Shyam, said, “Customers don’t even know what green crackers are. It will take another five years for the city to witness a demand for green crackers.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad green Diwali Hyderabad air pollution Hyderabad Diwali pollution
India Matters
Chinese fishing nets is one of the attractions listed by Lonely Planet | File picture
Kochi 7th in top 10 cities to visit in 2020: Lonely Planet
(L-R) The logos of Bhart Airtel, Reliance Jio (File Photos | Reuters)
Airtel fastest in downloads, Jio tops 4G availability
Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal (Photo| Twitter/ @PiyushGoyal)
Trains to get WiFi service in next 4 years: Minister
Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
UP lawyers teach a lesson to cops flouting traffic norms

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kozhukatta food fest
‘Kozhukatta’ indigenous food fest in Kerala attracts huge crowds
Surgeons of Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Vepery removed 52 kg of plastic wastes from the stomach of a cow. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
WATCH: Over 50 kilos of plastic and other waste found in cow's body
Gallery
Do you know the Golden Glove Award given to the best goalkeeper at the end of every edition of the FIFA World Cup is named after a Soviet shot-stopper? That's right, ever since 1994, FIFA honours the best goalkeeper of the quadrennial tournament with the
Remembering Lev Yashin the 'Black Spider': The best goalkeeper football has ever seen
Combined and shared on Twitter by a fan called Grandi Raga, the album is a warm tribute to the friendship between the two living legends of the game. (Credit: Twitter @beurownrainbow1)
GOAT to Puppies: This fan-compilation of Fedal bromance will leave you in tears! | Rafale Nadal and Roger Federer
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp