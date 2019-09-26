Hyderabad's Railway Hospital Hospital recovers from flood situation

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After a torrential downpour on Tuesday night, the Railway Hospital at Lalaguda was flooded in shin-deep water.Videos of patients and staff wading through stagnated water in the casualty ward, located on the ground floor, emerged late at night on Tuesday.

Calling this a recurring incident, Dr Srikanta Mahapatra, medical director of the hospital said that the Railway’s engineering division has decided to build ramps to add height to the building and fix the drainage mechanism in the hospital.

The water started filling up at 10.30 pm, and before anyone could realise the gravity of the situation, it turned into a flood-like situation.However, on Wednesday morning, there was no trace of water, as the entirety of the ground floor had been drained of every drop, and cleaned immaculately at par with top corporate hospitals. The emergency ward located on this floor consists of 15 beds, whereas, the Intensive Coronary Care Unit (ICCU) opposite to it consists of 11 beds. The ICCU was not so badly affected, as a ramp elevates the height of the room.

Dr Mahapatra added, “Once the situation came to the level of flooding, railway engineers were called to check drainage. A section of maintenance staff simultaneously drained the water. Within an hour, the situation was contained. This is a recurring issue. Therefore, the Railway division engineers will be constructing ramps to elevate the height of the building.”