Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad's Railway Hospital Hospital recovers from flood situation

After a torrential downpour on Tuesday night, the Railway Hospital at Lalaguda was flooded in shin-deep water.

Published: 26th September 2019 05:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2019 05:21 AM   |  A+A-

lood water entered emergency ward at Lalaguda Railway Hospital (Photo |Screengrab)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After a torrential downpour on Tuesday night, the Railway Hospital at Lalaguda was flooded in shin-deep water.Videos of patients and staff wading through stagnated water in the casualty ward, located on the ground floor, emerged late at night on Tuesday.

Calling this a recurring incident, Dr Srikanta Mahapatra, medical director of the hospital said that the Railway’s engineering division has decided to build ramps to add height to the building and fix the drainage mechanism in the hospital.

The water started filling up at 10.30 pm, and before anyone could realise the gravity of the situation, it turned into a flood-like situation.However, on Wednesday morning, there was no trace of water, as the entirety of the ground floor had been drained of every drop, and cleaned immaculately at par with top corporate hospitals. The emergency ward located on this floor consists of 15 beds, whereas, the Intensive Coronary Care Unit (ICCU) opposite to it consists of 11 beds. The ICCU was not so badly affected, as a ramp elevates the height of the room.

Dr Mahapatra added, “Once the situation came to the level of flooding, railway engineers were called to check drainage. A section of maintenance staff simultaneously drained the water. Within an hour, the situation was contained. This is a recurring issue. Therefore, the Railway division engineers will be constructing ramps to elevate the height of the building.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Railway Hospital Lalaguda Railway’s engineering division Hyderabad hospitals
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajesh Kumar Sharma runs 'The Free School Under The Bridge' in Delhi's Yamuna Bank area. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Bridging the gap: Grocer runs free school on banks of Yamuna under a bridge
Chinmayanand case: Law student arrested for extortion after sufficient evidence found, says SIT
Gallery
With 'Bigg Boss' Hindi set to come back on the small screen soon, let us take a look at the contestants of past editions who made big bucks by getting locked inside the house.
From Sreesanth to Shweta Tiwari: Here are the highest paid celebrities of 'Bigg Boss' Hindi
Torrential rains hit the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad on September 24 lasting for over 12 hours. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Hyderabad sinks as city records highest September rainfall in 100 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp