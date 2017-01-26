E-waste collected from civil station offices as part of green initiatives
KOCHI: An e-waste collection drive was organised in government offices at the Collectorate here on Tuesday, to make the civil station e-waste free.
The drive was organised jointly by the district administration and the Ernakulam unit of the Suchithwa Mission.
As part of the drive, government-run Clean Kerala collected 4.13 tonnes of waste, including computer battery, UPS, monitors, keyboards, printers and mouse.
The collected waste will be handed over to Hyderabad-based Earth Sense Pvt Ltd.