e-waste collected from various government offices at the Collectorate being loaded to a vehicle

KOCHI: An e-waste collection drive was organised in government offices at the Collectorate here on Tuesday, to make the civil station e-waste free.

The drive was organised jointly by the district administration and the Ernakulam unit of the Suchithwa Mission.

As part of the drive, government-run Clean Kerala collected 4.13 tonnes of waste, including computer battery, UPS, monitors, keyboards, printers and mouse.

The collected waste will be handed over to Hyderabad-based Earth Sense Pvt Ltd.