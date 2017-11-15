Home Cities Kochi

When a business email led to takeover of two Kochi IT firms

The founders of the Kochi-based Ideamine Technologies and Empressem Technologies never imagined emailing a sales query to the Chicago-based Netrix LLC would prove to be a turning point

Published: 15th November 2017 01:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2017 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

By  Babu K Peter
Express News Service

KOCHI: The founders of the Kochi-based Ideamine Technologies and Empressem Technologies never imagined emailing a sales query to the Chicago-based Netrix LLC would prove to be a turning point in their business career.‘’We just wanted to know if Netrix was interested in availing of our services. To our surprise, we got a reply they would like to buy our company,” said Jyothis Joseph, founder, and CEO of Ideamine Technologies, and vice-president, business development, Empressem Technologies, and Ajeesh Kumar, vice-president, Empressem Technologies.

One thing led to another, and last month Netrix LLC announced the acquisition of the two IT companies.
The takeover gains significance as it is the second buyout of a Kerala-based IT services company by a US company in recent times. In September, the New York Stock Exchange-listed Nielsen had acquired the Kochi-based firm Visual IQ. “Once the takeover discussion was initiated, we learned Netrix had been monitoring closely the performance of Ideamine Technologies and  Empressem Technologies.  They  put forward the takeover offer after analysing the performance of our companies,” Jyothis and Ajeesh, said in an interaction with Express.    

Ajeesh Kumar (L) and Jyothis Joseph | Express

Started operation in 2007, Ideamine Technologies had grown as one of the pioneers in server management. It also offers services for Azure, Google Cloud, magneto hosting, cloud strategy and implementation, remote server management, windows server management, Linux server management and outsourced web hosting support.

Founded in 2010, Empressem Technologies offers services such as mobile application development, (iOS and Android), Augmented Reality Applications, Enterprise Mobility Solutions, IoT Solutions, Web Application Development, Applications Platforms, Cloud, Web Technologies, and Rest Soap among others. “The IT industry has witnessed tremendous changes over the past 10 years. If the bygone years were an era of IT products, the future is in IT services like server management. Players in the industry have to change in accordance with the new development in the tech world,” they said.

According to them, automation has not caused employment loss in the IT sector. Instead, it created new job opportunities. “The only difference is one has to do a job in a new way and the candidate should be equipped for it,” they said.  “When Ideamine and Empressem started to grow, many people advised us to launch other verticals. But we ignored such suggestions and went ahead, focusing on cloud and mobility. Since we focus on single vertical, the companies could perform well, which later led to the takeover by the US company,’’ they said.  

Ideamine Technologies had won the Amazon Web service partnership excellence award.  Jyothis and Ajeesh will continue as directors of the company for the next three years. 
Started in 1989, Netrix has presence in 11 metro areas in the US and employs more than 450 people. The company offers services in network infrastructure, security systems, unified communications, mobility, cloud and managed services, hardware and software development.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
takeover kochi it firms

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp