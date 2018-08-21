Home Cities Kochi

Metro to end free ride from today

Starting Tuesday, riders on Kochi Metro will be charged normal fare as per the usual rates after the KMRL decided to end the free rides offered in the flood’s aftermath.

By Express News Service

KOCHI:Starting Tuesday, riders on Kochi Metro will be charged normal fare as per the usual rates after the KMRL decided to end the free rides offered in the flood’s aftermath.The KMRL move follows the restoration of  other modes of transport and the fall in the number of flood victims travelling on the Metro.      

“Since our technical backbone at Muttom is yet to be revived, we are starting the Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) system with QR code tickets and planning to rectify the card acceptance eventually. Expecting the kind cooperation of people of Kochi,” said a KMRL spokesperson.

