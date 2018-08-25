Kerala floods disrupt handloom and khadi festive sales

Akhil Vijayan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Various handloom and khadi weavers co-operative societies have organized expos in different parts of the city. But unlike other years, there is a dip in the market due to the flood situation across the State.“Sales are poor because of bad weather and it affects the weave mill workers too,” said one of the members of Kottukal Kottakonam Mylamoodu Handloom Weavers Co-operative Society, based in Balaramapuram. They have arranged an Onam-Bakrid Anathapuri Handicraft and Handloom Expo at VJT Hall, Palayam, where a diverse amount of products from different parts of the country can be seen.

“Last year it was much better,” remembered Sanjay from Jaipur, who sells cotton handloom clothes in the Expo. “Because of the rain, no one is coming,” he said. Rustam is from Uttar Pradesh who sells Meerut Khadi shirts and kurthas in the expo. “This is my first visit to Kerala.” There is a slight disappointment in his words, as he had expected a better set of circumstances and sale.

Two of Hanveev stores under Kerala State Handloom Development Corporation has also opened for the expo at Putharikandam Maidhanam. Ratheesh, the man in charge of one of the stores, blames the faulty weather for the empty stores.

K Murali Kumar, marketing manager of Hantex Kaithari Bhawan, pointed out that Trivandrum and Kollam are less affected in sales, due to rains, as compared with other districts like Kozhikode, Wayanad, Palakkad etc. Introduction of many promotional tactics to attract more consumers are also a common scene during Onam season. 20 per cent Government rebate is one such initiative from Hantex. A 10 per cent discount is also announced.

There is an increase in price for the handloom products due to GST. Meanwhile, khadi purchased from khadi and village stores are exempted from GST.“We give credit benefits for Government employees, “ said R. Satheesh Kumar, manager of the Kerala Sarvodaya Sangh, Khadi Gramodyog Bhavan, in Trivandrum. He continued, “So that the Government employees don’t have to pay all the amount at once.” He is hopeful that rain is not going to decide the fate of the Onam sale in the city.