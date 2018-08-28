Carnivorous fish from illegal farms pose threat to indigenous breeds

Toby Antony By

KOCHI:Fishermen netting fish in fresh waters are a worried lot as several carnivorous fish illegally bred in farms are suspected to have escaped to rivers and lakes following the recent flood. They worry especially about fish like Piranha and African catfish, which were illegally farmed at various parts of Kerala, especially in Alappuzha and Ernakulam district.

Last year, fish farming was done in around 400 hectors in Ernakulam district alone, and a majority of these places have been affected by the recent flood. In Alappuzha district also, flood waters have seeped into paddy fields which were used for fish farming.

“In Kuttanad, the majority of farms were breeding red-bellied fish which is a kind of Piranha. These fishes will prey on the indigenous breed in backwaters of Alappuzha if they reach water bodies during the flood. We don’t know whether these breeds will pose danger to human. Some people were growing African catfishes at small tanks. These fish also might have entered rivers and backwaters here.” George Joseph, a fisherman at Nedumudy in Alappuzha, said.

Asked about the dangers posed by foreign carnivorous fish, S Mahesh, Deputy Director, Fisheries Department, Ernakulam, said the indigenous breeds will be affected if these foreign breed fish reach rivers and lakes. Fisheries Department had served notice to numerous farms which were breeding African catfish and Piranha. Farming such fishes is a violation of Kerala Inland Fisheries and Aquaculture Act.

“We had issued a notice to some five farms that were breeding banned fishes. There are possibilities of these fishes entering rivers and lakes during the flooding. They will pose threat to the indigenous breeds. The presence of these fishes can be confirmed only if someone spots it or fishermen net them,” Mahesh said.

However, these Piranha fishes may not survive at the saline water. “These fishes may survive only in fresh waters. Whether they can breed in Kerala conditions has not been confirmed. If there is any problem, the only way possible is to net all these carnivorous fish, which is not an easy task,” Mahesh said.

There are also fish like Tilapia which are not carnivorous, but may affect other indigenous breeds. “These dangerous breeds of fish are smuggled to India and breed illegally at farms. We serve notice once we get information about farms that are breeding illegal fish. A fine of R10,000 is slapped for breeding such fish,” an officer with Fisheries Department said.

