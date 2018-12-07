Home Cities Kochi

Aquaculture Complex launch tomorrow

A Multi-species Aquaculture Complex facility set up by Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA) will be launched on December 8 at Vallarpadam island.

Published: 07th December 2018 02:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2018 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A Multi-species Aquaculture Complex facility set up by Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA) will be launched on December 8 at Vallarpadam island.

The state-of-the-art complex, first of its kind in India, is poised to pioneer a leap in fish farming with the production of marine food from disease-free breeds. Union Minister Suresh Prabhu will inaugurate the complex, set up on nine acres at a cost of `7.26 crore. The project is expected to cater to the demands from aquaculture farmers in Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra, said an official release.

The fish reared in the complex have both domestic and export market.  The nurseries meant for diversified fish/shellfish species and ponds are lined with high density polythene and  necessary biosecurity protocols. The facility’s proximity to the international airport will ensure faster transportation of seeds. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp