Aquaculture Complex launch tomorrow

KOCHI: A Multi-species Aquaculture Complex facility set up by Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA) will be launched on December 8 at Vallarpadam island.

The state-of-the-art complex, first of its kind in India, is poised to pioneer a leap in fish farming with the production of marine food from disease-free breeds. Union Minister Suresh Prabhu will inaugurate the complex, set up on nine acres at a cost of `7.26 crore. The project is expected to cater to the demands from aquaculture farmers in Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra, said an official release.

The fish reared in the complex have both domestic and export market. The nurseries meant for diversified fish/shellfish species and ponds are lined with high density polythene and necessary biosecurity protocols. The facility’s proximity to the international airport will ensure faster transportation of seeds.