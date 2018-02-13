Renjith Sankar, movie director

His latest film Ramante Eden

Thottam which released in

2017, brought in a fresh take

to the old subject of love

I explored my own concept of love through this movie. I am someone who strongly believes in the philosophy- ‘You can’t love one person forever.’ In ‘Ramante Eden Thottam’, I explored the idea of true love where you want to meet the person, talk to him or her and be with them. This does not necessarily mean sex. Also, I believe, you can’t hold on to someone forever and you should be willing to let things go. This is what Kunchacko’s character has explored,” said the director, whose birthday incidentally falls on February 14.

n“It was twenty years ago, when I was in my second year of college, that I realised that February 14 was special because it was Valentine’s Day. Today, everyone knows the day is special. However, despite the change in the ways people express their love, I think the concept of love has not changed. It is the same, only that it comes in different packages,” he says.

Divya Iyer, subcollector

Aruvikkara MLA Sabarinadhan

MLA and sub-divisional magistrate

Divya Iyer’s marriage was one of the

most talked about Cupid stories of 2017

Love is all about acceptance. It goes hand in hand with a good will. And as a woman, when you feel that a person is willing to accept you as you are, you feel secure. Here is a beautiful quote on love that I have read: ‘The most fascinating journey is the journey taken from the head to the heart of man’. I strongly believe it is a beautiful thing,” she says.

So, what about the way love is handled in the present generation? “Youngsters need to invest a little more in their relationships if they want it to work. There are a lot of distractions today, but if you can focus a little more on understanding each other, rather than just the fun aspect, your relationships will be successful,” she said.Any thoughts on Valentine’s Day? “ I have never given much thought to it but it does not do any harm to have a special day set aside to think about love,” she said.

Kani Kusruti, actress-cum-model

“Love is a different feeling altogether. What you have to keep in mind is to try not to expect anything from your partner. At the same time, love and living together are two different things for me and for every generation love is different.” When asked about her personal encounter with love, she says, “I was just 4 years old when I fell in love, although it was a fantasy with the Bollywood actor Shashi Kapoor. But it was at the age of thirteen that love happened to me for the first time.”

Shaan Rahman, the music composer of ‘Jimmiki Kamal’ and ‘Oru Adaar Love’

He has composed plenty of romantic numbers over the years

“I have always drawn upon the concept of love for my music. In fact, I have been inspired by it many times. I still remember how several scenes in the movie, ‘Thattathin Marayathu’, had inspired the musical bard in me. Personally, love for me is all about understanding. Even if you speak about care and love in relationships, the biggest priority is to be able to understand each other, which is when relationships bloom. I have a very understanding wife and it is the same with my friends who have understanding husbands and wives. Also, to make any relationship successful, one should be very patient. One of the main reasons love and relationships die out soon these days is because of people’s failure to understand and be patient.

R J Neena, She is very passionate about social causes

“If you are in love with someone, you should not be under that person’s influence or under the rule of that person,” says Neena. “If it is so, it cannot be considered as love.” Talking about the present scenario she says, “New-generation love is something which people value as they don’t hide anything from each other and are freer to post their stories on social media. Even lovers opt for openness in their relationship.” Giving a message about the love she says, “Give space to be loved and to love.”