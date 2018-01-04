KOCHI: An assistant SI (ASI) with the Kadavanthra Police Station was found hanging in a room of the police station on Wednesday. Police officer, P M Thomas, 52, Vallarpadam, is the deceased. He was named accused in a case in 2008 which is pending before the Vigilance Court.

An officer who came for duty found Thomas hanging in a shed behind the visitors’ room of the station around 8 am. The officer informed his seniors. “Thomas came to the station on Tuesday night though he had no duty. He later left the station and returned by 3 am on Wednesday. Thomas was named accused in a case in 2008 which is pending before the Vigilance Court, Muvattupuzha. He committed suicide due to mental trauma,” said a police officer.

A suicide note was found in which Thomas allegedly said he was suffering the mental trauma of being implicated in a corruption case. The inquest proceedings were conducted in the presence of officers including the City Police Commissioner. The body was handed over to relatives after autopsy. He is survived by wife Murfi Thomas and children Nikhil Thomas and Nimitha Thomas.