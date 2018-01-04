KOCHI: Two days after the Archdiocese of Ernakulam-Angamaly confirmed the controversial land deal involving Syro Malabar Church head Mar George Cardinal Alencherry caused a financial crisis, the Kerala Catholic Association for Justice has lodged a complaint with the Ernakulam Range IG alleging corruption. Apart from Cardinal Alencherry, the complaint mentions Fr Joshy Puthuva and Msgr Sebastian Vadakkumpara.

Paulachan Puthupara, president of the organisation, alleged here on Wednesday the Cardinal and the priests committed a criminal offence by evading tax and stamp duty and selling the church property at a throwaway price.

‘’This matter should not be confined within the church. The documents of land deals are signed by Cardinal Alencherry in his capacity as the head of the church,’’ he said. Paulachan also demanded a detailed probe into the utilisation of funds earned through the land deal.

He said church members themselves should come forward to question the sale of land acquired using the money contributed by the faithful. If there was no proper police inquiry, he would approach the court seeking a CBI inquiry, he said. Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese Auxiliary Bishop Mar Sebastian Adayanthrath, in a circular issued the other day, had confirmed the land deal led the archdiocese to a financial crisis as the deal lacked transparency. The liability of the archdiocese increased from Rs 60 crore to Rs 80 crore after the land deal, the circular said.