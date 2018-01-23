KOCHI: A naval vessel from Singapore, Republic of Singapore Navy Ship (RSS) Resolution, with trainee naval officers of Singapore commanded by Lieutenant Colonel Edmund Teh Wei Khee arrived here on a four-day visit on Monday. The ship was given a colourful reception by the children from the Navy School. The Commanding Officer accompanied by senior training staff called on Southern Naval Command Chief of Staff Rear Admiral R J Nadkarni, wherein both sides discussed topics of mutual interests, including training imparted by the Indian Navy.

During their stay in Kochi, the Singapore delegation will be accorded a formal reception and Indian Navy personnel will pay a visit on board RSS Resolution. The annual bilateral exercise SIMBEX to be conducted later this year will mark the 25th anniversary of the series of exercises and is scheduled to be conducted off the Indian Coast.

The naval cooperation between the two countries is in pursuance of India’s Act East policy.The crew from RSS Resolution will also visit places of cultural interest at Fort Kochi, Marine Drive, the naval Maritime Museums and take a city tour. The ship will depart for KoPhuket, Thailand on Thursday.