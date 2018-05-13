Home Cities Kochi

Vembanad Lake, Kol wetlands to get critically vulnerable coastal area tag

Another important feature of the draft notification is the provision to curb disposal of plastic waste in the coastal areas.

Published: 13th May 2018 04:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2018 04:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The draft notification will facilitate the inclusion of Vembanad Lake and Kol wetlands in the list of critically vulnerable coastal areas in the country. An integrated management plan will be prepared to conserve mangroves, protect needs of local communities and keep tabs on impact of rising sea levels. The plan should be prepared by the state and submitted to the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEF and CC) for approval, said National Centre for Earth Science Studies (NCESS) principal scientist K K Ramachandran. 

Another important feature of the draft notification is the provision to curb disposal of plastic waste in the coastal areas. The new norms will bring curbs on development activities in the coastal areas. All development activities in CRZ I and CRZ IV have to be cleared by the MoEF and CC.  

Stringent regulations have been introduced on according sanction to construction activities in CRZ II and CRZ III areas. This makes it mandatory to get prior clearance for construction. It will be permitted only on the landward side of an existing road. Live fencing  and barbed wire fencing will be allowed around private properties on condition that it won’t hamper public access to the beach. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Closed ‘Development’ Circuit

‘Use another method to arrive at Coastal Regulation Zones’

Kochi: Serial theft attempts panic Elamakkara, Ponekkara residents

IPL2018
Videos
JD(S) MLA C B Suresh shares breakfast with monkey.
JD(S) MLA C B Suresh shares breakfast with monkey
Karnataka polls: Tribal polling booth Shivamogga's Goutamanagar village sees heavy rush on poll
Karnataka polls: Tribal polling booth Shivamogga's Goutamanagar village sees heavy rush on poll
Gallery
Fevered preparations are underway ahead of Prince Harry's wedding with actress Meghan Markle on May 19: Many roads have been repaved, street signs are being repainted, storefronts are decked out with life-size cutouts of Harry and Markle and shoppers are
IN PICTURES | All roads lead to Windsor ahead of Prince Harry-Meghan Markle's wedding
A voter shows his ink stained finger after casting his ballot during the polling day for the Karnataka Assembly election 2018 in Bengaluru on Saturday. (PTI Photos)
IN PICTURES | Karnataka Assembly Elections: Five crore voters to decide state's fate