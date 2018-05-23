Uber partners with Kochi Metro Rail

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Uber, the online cab service, has announced its partnership with Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL). The first phase of this partnership will see Uber set up operations at 13 metro stations across the city that will provide commuters with reliable first and last mile connectivity options, thereby moving to a step closer to a future with fewer cars and reduced congestion.Starting on Wednesday, metro commuters can book their rides at the 13 stations, including Aluva, Edappally, Palarivattom, Kaloor, Lissie, MG Road, Maharajas College, Pathadipalam, Companypady, Muttom, Pulinchodu, CUSAT, Changampuzha Park.

A P M Muhammed Hanish, managing director, Kochi Metro Rail Limited said: “The introduction of this facility would provide a qualitative change to the last mile connectivity options. Moreover, the integration of different modes of transport would turn fruitful only when commuters have the happy experience of reaching their destinations in a hassle-free manner. The tie-up with Uber is an important step in the direction.”

On the tie-up with KMRL, Christian Freese, general manager, South, Uber India said: “At Uber, we have always believed that complementing public transit systems with Uber’s convenient and reliable ridesharing services can make cities a lot more accessible and sustainable. By making it easy to get to and from metro stations, we are alleviating the need for parking and making first and last mile connectivity a lot more seamless. We are excited to work with KMRL to extend public transit’s reach in Kochi and redefine the future of urban mobility.”