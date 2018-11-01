Home Cities Kochi

Cochin Cancer Centre to become 24-hour facility in December

A new haematology-oncology and pain and palliative care along with community medicine department will also be added to the hospital by the end of this year.

Published: 01st November 2018 01:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2018 11:43 AM   |  A+A-

cancer

(Image used for representation)

By Gopika IS
Express News Service

KOCHI: The Cochin Cancer Research Centre (CCRC) will become a 24-hour facility this December. The hospital is gearing up with a 20-bed in-patient facility which has been a dream of the people who have worked hard for the hospital to become a reality. More patients in Central Kerala will be able to rely on the facility. 

A new haematology-oncology and pain and palliative care along with community medicine department will also be added to the hospital by the end of this year.

The number of patients approaching the hospital has also gone up in the past year. On November 17, the district cancer control programme initiated by CCRC will be inaugurated. A symposium on integrating the primary and tertiary cancer care sectors will also be held. The hospital is celebrating its second anniversary on Thursday. It was on November 1, 2016, CCRC started functioning.

By the end of December, 74 new staff will join in 34 categories and recruitment is going on from the 1800 applicants. The appointments will be on a contract basis. The mammogram installation is also expected to be completed by December and a new radiographer will also join. Ultrasound facilities for breast cancer detection will also be available in the hospital by then.   

“Development programmes of CCRC during the past three years have established a firm foundation for the institute. CCRCs goal is to implement the government of Kerala’s vision of taking cancer care to the people. In this respect, CCRC has initiated the district cancer control programme, with the training of primary care physicians. We will consider CCRC a success not just by offering excellence in cancer care in the centre, but improving overall cancer care outcome of the community it serves,” said Dr Moni Abraham Kuriakose.

The fact it took two years for the hospital to reach there is relevant as the authorities had been severely criticised for the delay in setting up necessary services. Even the construction of the new building saw so many difficulties, including labour issues, which even reached the court. However, the construction works are now back on track. 

The alleged move from the part of CCRC to make tie-ups with private hospitals in the city had raised many eyebrows. However, the director quashed this. “There is absolutely no plan for any sort of link up with the private hospitals. As of now, we have limited services and some hospitals are voluntarily offering their services where we refer a few patients to them because we are unequipped to deal with them in the present situation,” he said.

However, the delay from the part of authorities in handing over the operation theatre in Ernakulam Medical college (EMC) as per the MoU signed by EMC and CCRC and the slow pace of the development in CCRC are a cause of worry for people who worked for it. “The focus should be on developing CCRC into a world-class cancer care facility and the attempts to sidetrack the project have been happening since the beginning stages. However, this is the need of the time and we will wait patiently with a keen eye as the hospital is a priority for us,” said Dr N K Sanilkumar, Krishna Iyer Movement.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cochin Cancer Research Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp