#MeToo: Kochi Biennale Foundation forms ICC to probe sexual misconduct charges against Riyas Komu

As per the revelation made by the art professional, she was pushed against a wall and kissed by the artist in a hotel room in October 2015.

KOCHI: The Kochi Biennale Foundation (KBF) has constituted a five-member Internal Complaints Committee to probe the sexual misconduct allegation levelled against artist and Kochi-Muziris Biennale co-founder/secretary Riyas Komu. The allegation was made through an anonymously-run Instagram account ‘Scene and Herd’ on October 16.   

Lizzie Jacob, trustee, former Chief Secretary, government of Kerala, is heading the ICC to probe the allegations. Neha Arora, programme manager, KBF; Anju Albert, accounts manager, KBF; S Rajendran Nair, development officer, KBF; and Adv Thushara James, High Court of Kerala, are other members of the committee.

According to a source in the committee, the investigation has already begun to find the source of the allegation. “At present, we haven’t received any written complaints. An allegation has been made through Instagram and based on that a committee has been constituted. Since the victim wanted to remain anonymous, we can’t dig more into that. However, we are finding our own way to find her to prove whether the allegations are real or baseless,” said the source.

As per the revelation made by the art professional, she was pushed against a wall and kissed by the artist in a hotel room in October 2015. Following this allegation, Komu stepped down from all his management positions. He also came out with a statement through Instagram. “I’m deeply upset that this incident has been understood and presented in this manner. However, as the person has expressed hurt, I would like to offer my apologies and I am opening myself to the possibility of a conversation,” he said.

