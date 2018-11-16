Home Cities Kochi

Cancer Centre gears up for four new additions 

After a long wait, the Cochin Cancer Research Centre will have a fully functional mammogram unit.  Health Minister K K Shailaja will inaugurate the project.

Health Minister K K Shailaja (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: After a long wait, the Cochin Cancer Research Centre will have a fully functional mammogram unit. The unit is among the four new additions to the hospital in the wake of its second anniversary earlier this month. The inauguration of the projects will be done by Health Minister K K Shailaja on Saturday by 11 am.

The new introductions include Ernakulam District Comprehensive Cancer Control Programme which is aimed at increasing the cancer literacy in the district as well as curbing the spurt in the spread of the disease. The project is also aimed at eliminating cancer-related healthcare expenses. CCRC, in association with the district administration, will be at the forefront of this project.

The integrated home care programme ‘Sahai’ will extend clinical care to the needy patients’ homes. 
This is a volunteer programme supported by NGOs such as Karunyavarsham. The volunteer team will look into areas like pain management, nausea and vomiting, evaluation of neutropenia, assistance with feeding tube, urinary catheter, colostomy, tracheostomy, ascites tapping, blood collection and morbidity management.

The digital mammogram unit, among the new arrivals in CCRC, is perhaps the most-awaited one. The number of breast cancer patients is very high and this is one addition which is much needed in the current cancer scenario in the state. C P Narayanan, former MP of Kasargod, has donated H1.5 crore through the MP fund to CCRC to install this unit.  

The fourth addition is in the name of Dr M Krishnan Nair, one of the pioneers in cancer care in the state and the first director of the Regional Cancer Centre, Thiruvananthapuram. With the support of ‘Friends of CCRC’, a well-wishers group, a new seminar hall has now come up in the CCRC building.  

