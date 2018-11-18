Home Cities Kochi

Cancer Control programme launched at Ernakulam district

Health Minister K K Shailaja launched the district cancer control programme at the Ernakulam Medical College here on Saturday. 

Health Minister K K Shailaja checking the functioning of the new mammogram unit at Cochin Cancer Research Centre. MLA V K Ebrahimkunju looks on

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Health Minister K K Shailaja launched the district cancer control programme at the Ernakulam Medical College here on Saturday. Addressing the gathering at the Medical College auditorium, the minister said palliative care facility and programmes for early cancer detection will be made available at all district hospitals.  

“The best facilities for cancer diagnosis and treatment will be provided by the government. District hospitals will be equipped with the best palliative care facility and early cancer detection programmes. The public health centres will also be used for the early detection programmes. The cancer centres at the MCHs in Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur, Kottayam and Kozhikode will be provided with improved facilities,” she said. A  mammogram unit at the Cochin Cancer Research Centre was also inaugurated by Shailaja. 

According to the minister, "In Ernakulam district alone, over 3,400 cases of cancer are reported every month. There should be increased awareness about the disease”.Ernakulam is the first district in the state to implement a cancer eradication programme. The `350 crore project will be fully implemented by 2020.
The minister also ‘switched on’ the rooftop solar panel installed at the medical college building. The panels costing `1 crore  can generate 613 units of electricity. The medical college consumes 6,000 units of electricity daily. The project was executed by the state-run Keltron in just six months.

