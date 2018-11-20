Oxygen bar to make debut at Ernakulam medical camp tomorrow

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Actor Tovino Thomas will inaugurate the day-long, free lung disease awareness programme and medical camp on Wednesday at Ernakulam Town Hall at 8 am.

The medical camp, organised by the pulmonology department at Aster Medcity to mark World Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Day, will also feature the first oxygen bar in the state. This facility provides an infusion of pure oxygen to people living in a polluted environment. Oxygen bars function in highly polluted cities like Mumbai and Pune.

The camp will also feature a special clinic to help people quit smoking. COPD is a lung problem in which the tubes carrying air in and out of the lungs get blocked. Such patients are administered oxygen to remedy their condition.