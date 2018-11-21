Home Cities Kochi

Minister AC Moideen castigates officers for poor fund utilisation in Ernakulam

 Minister for Local Self Governments A C Moideen on Monday expressed displeasure over the lethargic attitude of government officers leading to poor welfare fund utilisation in the district.

Kerala Minister for Local Self Governments A C Moideen (Facebook photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Minister for Local Self Governments A C Moideen on Monday expressed displeasure over the lethargic attitude of government officers leading to poor welfare fund utilisation in the district. He was addressing officers at a meeting held for evaluating the implementation of various projects in the district for the 2018-19 financial year. He condemned procedural delays that cause project implementation to drag on till year-end, making bill clearance difficult for the government. He warned officers such delays will not be tolerated.  

He alleged projects utilising the SC/ST fund are also delayed. He found fund utilisation in the district is substantially low. According to him, the flood cannot be viewed as a reason behind such low utilisation of welfare funds.

He said the lack of coordination between departments is a major impediment in the implementation of projects. He directed public representatives to ensure projects are completed on schedule and said by next month 70 per cent fund utilisation of the financial year should be completed and the entire project must materialise before the end of January. 

Mullanthuruthy panchayat stood first in the district with 60 per cent fund utilised for various projects. Only 16.43 per cent fund was utilised by Kochi Corporation. Only 5. 24 per cent of the fund set aside for fishermen community welfare activities were utilised.

Officers and public representatives cited lack of staff, the survey activities to be undertaken of houses affected by the flood and lack of funds as issues behind the slow implementation of various projects in the district. The minister directed steps be taken to solve the issues. District Collector Mohammed Y Safirulla and representatives from various civic bodies in the district took part in the meeting.

