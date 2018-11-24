Home Cities Kochi

Aluva retains title, Ernakulam second

In the higher secondary section, Ernakulam and North Paravoor shared the first position.

Students of St Mary’s CGHSS, Ernakulam, who won the first prize in HSS category kathakali competition in the revenue district school kalolsavam on Friday | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Causing a major upset to North Paravoor and Ernakulam, Aluva subdistrict retained the overall title for the second time in the 31st Ernakulam Revenue District Youth Festival in a nail-biting finish. With 828 points, Aluva stole a stunning victory over Ernakulam which had been leading in the last few days. Ernakulam and North Paravoor secured second and third positions with 821 and 762 points.

Nirupama Venugopal of HSS
Aluva Vidhyadhiraja Vidhya
Bhavan,Aluva, who won the 
first prize for Ottanthullal in the
HS category in the Revenue
School district Kalolsavam on
Friday | A Sanesh

In the higher secondary section, Ernakulam and North Paravoor shared the first position. With 332 points, Aluva secured the second position and Perumbavoor with 318 points came third. Among schools, St Teresa’s Convent GHS came first with 111 points. With 102 points, Vidhyadhiraja Vidhya Bhavan, Aluva, was second and Manikamangalam NSS HSS came third with 92 points.

In the high school section too, Ernakulam secured a first with 338 points, while Aluva and Perumbavoor came second and third with 326 and 279 points. St Augustine’s GHSS, Muvattupuzha, gained secured first with 83 points; DD Sabha HS, Karimbadam, was second with 75 points; and Sree Narayana HSS, North Paravoor, and Fathima Girls HSS, Fort Kochi, came third with 72 points.  Yet again, Aluva retained the first position in the Sanskrit festival with 81 points, with North Paravoor and Perumbavoor in joint second with 79, and Tripunithura in third position with 78 points. Vidhyadhiraja Vidhya Bhavan, Aluva, with 51 points was placed first. With 46 points, NHSS, Valayanchirangara, and NHSS, Mattancherry, shared the second position. And with 43 points RVU HSS came third.

For the Arabic festival, Aluva secured a first with 89 points. Tripunithura with 85 points came second, while North Paravoor and Kolencherry were tied for third with 83 points. Hidayathul Islam HSS, Edavanakadu, and M P M HSS, Thamannam, shared the first position. While MMOV HSS with 73 points and Christ Raj HSS with 56 points came second and third.

