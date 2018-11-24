Home Cities Kochi

Here’s some positive news: HIV cases fall in Ernakulam

As per the data consolidated by the Kerala State AIDS Control Society (KSACS), only 77 HIV cases were registered in Ernakulam.

By Anna Binoy
Express News Service

KOCHI: Ahead of the World AIDS Day, we have something to cheer about. As per the data consolidated by the Kerala State AIDS Control Society (KSACS), only 77 HIV cases were registered in Ernakulam. This is a sharp decrease in the number of cases recorded in the district than in the previous years; in 2017, 126 people were found to be HIV positive and 123 cases were found in 2016."As we are approaching the end of the year, the chances of numbers going up are unlikely," said Ramesh R, project director of KSACS.

"The decrease in the number of HIV cases is the result of the constant intervention efforts made by the integrated counselling and testing centres and NGOs," said  N K Kuttappan, district medical officer. Of the 77 recorded, 59 were males and 18 were females. When breaking up the registered cases with age, no cases were registered in the group less than 14 years. Between the 15 and 24 age group, five cases were recorded; 20 cases in 25 to 34 age group; 30 in 35 to 49 age group and 22 in the more than 50 age group.

Relief for Kerala

Unlike the previous years, the number of HIV positive cases in the state did not touch the 1000-scale. Till September, only 890 people were found HIV positive in the state. In 2017, the number was 1,301 and 1,444 in 2016. Of this, 566 cases were males, 306 were females and four were transgenders.
 
Prevalence rate among the high-risk groups

According to the KSACS records, as of now, 28 migrant labourers in the state were found HIV positive this year. However, no new cases were recorded in Ernakulam while seven cases were recorded in Kasargod, which is the highest."Ernakulam is the only district to have no new HIV cases. KSACS don't have projects in Thrissur and Kannur. Other than these three, we have recorded numbers in other districts," said Dennis Joseph, director-in-charge of targeted interventions under KSACS.

He also said the migrant population is a floating one. "So, it should not come as surprise if new cases are recorded next year. It depends on the influx of migrant labourers from the state with a low and high prevalence rate of HIV/AIDS," he said.The authorities in the state have been keeping check of the high-risk groups such as male homosexuals, drug addicts, transgenders, prostitutes, migrant labourers and inter-state truck drivers."Since the beginning of intervention activities in 1997-98, the prevalence rate of HIV positive cases has decreased sharply," said Dennis.

A slew of programmes

The District Medical Office and KSACS are planning a slew of activities ahead of the World AIDS Day. "The WHO has called for the global alleviation of HIV/AIDS by 2030. The organisation has found that 50 per cent of the cases are not aware of their status.

