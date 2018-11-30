Three-year-old dies of H1N1 in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A three-year-old girl child died of H1N1 here at Vazhakala on Thursday. This is the first case of confirmed death due to the deadly virus reported this month.

Two cases of H1N1 have been confirmed from Keerampara and Vazhakulam in the district, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 22. Three suspected cases were also reported on the day.

“We are vigilant and all hospitals have stocked up on the medicines. Even the private hospitals are reporting all the cases regularly. Now, public must be on alert and should approach the hospital if they show any symptoms,” said Dr Sreedevi, assistant District Medical Officer.

“The risk groups are pregnant women, children and patients with other diseases. People who are travelling should also be extra aware and take necessary precautions,” said Dr Sreedevi.