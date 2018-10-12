Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran evaluates ongoing projects in Ernakulam district

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran on Thursday evaluated the ongoing tourism projects in the district. He visited the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) office and interacted with the officers.

The minister directed the officers to complete the projects in a time-bound manner, said a release from the District Information Office. He also received contribution made by the officers of DTPC towards Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund.

DTPC executive committee member P R Raneesh, tourism joint director K P Nandakumar, tourism deputy director D Kamalamma, DTPC secretary S Vijaykumar were also present during the minister’s visit.