Train regulations

KOCHI: To facilitate track renewal works at Tirunnavaya railway station in the Palakkad Division, changes will be made in the pattern of train services as below.

Rescheduling of train service

Train No 16606 Nagercoil – Mangalore Ernad Express, scheduled to leave Nagercoil at 2 am will be late by 1 hour and 30 minutes, and will be rescheduled to leave Nagercoil at 3:30 am, on October 16, 23 and 30.

Regulation of train services

Train No 12076 Thiruvananthapuram – Kozhikode Jan Shatabdi Express will be regulated for 35 minutes in the Kuttipuram - Tirunnavaya section. On October 16, 23 and 30.

Train No 12075 Kozhikkode – Thiruvananthapuram Jan Shatabdi Express scheduled to leave Kozhikode at 1:45 pm will leave only at 2:20 pm on October 16, 23 and 30.



Train No 16606 Nagercoil – Mangalore Ernad Express scheduled to leave Nagercoil at 2 am will be rescheduled to leave Nagercoil at 3 am on October 17, 24 and 31.