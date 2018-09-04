Home Cities Kochi

Rs 204-crore agriculture loss in district

The agriculture sector in the district incurred a loss of around Rs 204 crore in the recent floods.

KOCHI: The agriculture sector in the district incurred a loss of around Rs 204 crore in the recent floods. The plantain crop was among the worst affected, with plantains worth Rs75 lakh destroyed. Rubber followed with a loss of 39,725 trees. Nutmeg, coconut, tapioca, pepper and vegetables were the other crops that suffered severe damage, with the raging floodwater having inundated cultivation in 6,481 hectares. As regards paddy, around 13,500 hectares of cultivation was washed away.

According to officers, agricultural loss occurred mainly in the Nedumbassery, Kothamangalam, Muvattupuzha, Angamaly, North Paravur and Piravom areas. Apart from the crops, electronic appliances and documents in several Krishi Bhavans were destroyed. The four agriculture farms in the district also suffered heavy losses.

While saplings worth Rs1.95 lakh with the coconut nursery in Vyttila were damaged, the District Agriculture Farm in Neriamangalam reported destruction of saplings, agricultural appliances and other infrastructure. Severe damages occurred in the Aluva farm too.To receive compensation for crop loss, farmers should apply via the Krishi Bhavan. The agriculture officer concerned will examine the area. The compensation will be given as per their report.    

