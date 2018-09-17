Wife’s consent on organ transplant gives life to six

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Jerina’s decision was purposeful and unwavering. “My husband should indeed live through others,” she had desired. Her decision has now breathed life into six persons. It was on Friday that Jerina’s husband Noby (Elias Dominic Livera) of Ithithara, Mulavukad, was admitted to the General Hospital, Ernakulam and later to Lisie Hospital, following a road accident at Vallarpadam.

Noby

Though he underwent an emergency surgery, he was declared brain dead due to haemorrhage. Jerina, who has been working as a nurse at the department of cardiology at Lisie Hospital for the last several years, learned more details about organ transplant from the doctors and gave her consent.

“Following the consent from Jerina, the transplant coordinator of Lisie Hospital contacted the Kerala Network for Organ Sharing (KNOS) and took further steps for the organ transplant.

After the panel of expert doctors confirmed the brain death officially, the surgery for organ transplant began,” said a release from Lisie Hospital. After a surgery that lasted three hours, the heart, kidneys, liver, and eyes were separated. While the heart and a kidney were transplanted to the patients at Lisie Hospital, a kidney was given to a patient at Kottayam Medical College, the liver to a patient at PVS Hospital and the eyes to the eye bank at Little Flower Hospital, Angamaly.