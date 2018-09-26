The ‘radio connection’ that shaped the work of artist Anton Kats

By Express News Service

KOCHI: When Pepper House artist-in-residence Anton Kats began his video presentation at a ‘Let’s Talk’ session on Sunday, the audience was first introduced to his grandfather, who was a radio operator during the World War II reconnaissance. Too young to hold a rifle, his grandfather fought against fascism at a mobile radio station instead.

It is this ‘radio connection’ that has shaped the work of the Ukrainian artist-musician, who has been working out of Fort Kochi for the past month as part of the Pepper House residency organized by the Kochi Biennale Foundation.

When he landed in Kochi a month ago, he was surprised to discover geographical and cultural parallels between shipyards at Kherson, where he was born, and Kochi, the largest shipbuilding facility in India. His artistic and intellectual inquiry into the twin worlds of Kherson and Kochi was the basis of his presentation, titled ‘Satellite Island’, which coincided with a display of his multimedia installation at his studio in Pepper House.

‘Satellite Island’ refers to a specific area built around a shipyard in Kherson city, home to one of the largest shipbuilding wharfs in Europe. Kats’ presentation looked at the industrial and urban development and eventual decline around the shipyard after the collapse of the Soviet Union. His research led him to vestiges left behind by four ships manufactured for India in Kherson during the 1970’s. It was a discovery that served, for Kats, as a major point of a case study into the social and political trajectories of Kherson and Kochi.

The ships were named ‘Vishwa Umang’ (Universal Joy), ‘Vishwa Tarang’ (Universal Desire), ‘Vishwa Abha’ (Universal Grace), and ‘Vishwa Asha’ (Universal Hope).“These are half-administrative and half-spiritual names that have rather nationalist connotations in terms of the Hindi language and how they have been introduced. Through these ships, on the one hand, I try to unfold the complexity of the Indo-Soviet collaboration, but it is also the complexity of different forms of visions that were particularly developed in the 70s,” Kats said in his presentation.

Having grown up on war stories narrated by his grandfather from the perspective of a radio operator, Kats’ interventions as a Pepper House artist-in-residence have been informed by methodologies of radio narrowcasting and sound spaces.

His work explored the building blocks of ‘communist desires’, with its myriad narratives of hope, loss, and alienation, especially with respect to workers’ unions. In addition to ‘Satellite Island’, Kats is focusing on a larger theme of ‘Bridges Without Rivers’-- his response to a tendency that he observed among many artists, politicians, and other practitioners, who tend to forcefully ‘build bridges’ between lands and concepts for the purposes of their own work interests.

Anton Kats

Berlin-based Kats is a multi-disciplinary artist, whose works involve sculptures, musical compositions and concerts, learning sites, public programmes, including elements of video, sound, research and dance. He has been awarded a practice-based doctorate from Goldsmiths, University of London. His works have been exhibited and performed at The Serpentine Galleries, Tate Modern, Tate Britain, the 10th Berlin Biennale, Victoria and Albert Museum, The Showroom gallery, and at documenta14.