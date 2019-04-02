Home Cities Kochi

Fisherfolk in Kochi put forth a sea of woes

Ahead of the elections, 'Kerala's Own Army' feel that the successive governments did nothing for them, be it compensating for cyclone Ockhi damage or addressing their job security woes.

A fisherman.

By Kiran Narayanan
Express News Service

KOCHI:  They were tagged 'Kerala's Own Army' during the floods for their selfless work, saving thousands of lives. But, fisherfolk say the successive governments did nothing for them, be it compensating for cyclone Ockhi damage or addressing their job security woes. As campaigning peaks across Kerala for the Lok Sabha elections, the coastal regions of the district expect Central intervention at least this time.

The many demands raised by the fisherfolk include the formulation of a dedicated Fisheries Ministry to address their issues. In the wake of the Munambam trafficking issue, security concerns are also high along the coastal belt.

"Fishermen's lives have always been in a dilemma. We have been raising the issue of forming a Fisheries Ministry on the lines of Agriculture Ministry in the Centre for some time. Considering the recent collisions between merchant vessels  and fishing boats, the proposed change in the shipping canal should also be binned. Instead, they should bring back the earlier system," said T Peter, general secretary, National Fish Workers Forum.

Many allege lack of governmental support, which is forcing them to back out of the profession. "Both the Centre and State Governments were unjust to us. Ockhi compensation is yet to be distributed. Compared to other states like Karnataka, we do not get the diesel subsidy.

Besides, we are being charged heavily for processes like license extension. When many are moving away from the field due to debt, a comprehensive plan is needed to better coastal life," KB Kassim, state treasurer, All-Kerala Fishing Boat Operators Association.

The proposed changes in the trawling ban by the Central Government has had repurcussions in the area. "We implemented the trawling ban to preserve our fish varieties. But the proposed plan to unify the trawling ban across the country will adversely affect us. We are demanding an area-wise trawling ban according to the weather of those respective regions," added Kassim.

