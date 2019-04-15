Home Cities Kochi

LDF candidate P Rajeev presents integrated development package for Ernakulam constituency

LDF candidate P Rajeev presented an integrated development package for Ernakulam constituency on Sunday.

The reception accorded to LDF candidate P Rajeev at Fort Kochi on Sunday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: LDF candidate P Rajeev presented an integrated development package for Ernakulam constituency on Sunday.  He also promised the formation of a People’s Development Committee to chalk out an action plan for the district.

The development plan was released in Ernakulam as part of Rajeev’s election campaign. CPM politburo member M A Baby released the draft plan at a function held at BTH.

Rajeev, who was also the former Rajya Sabha MP, said the draft development plan titled ‘We Plan, We Can’, mainly focuses on ensuring maximum people’s participation in the development process. “This is why we have mooted the formation of a People’s Development Committee. Social auditing is also a part of this initiative,” said Rajeev.

The plan envisages the development of Ernakulam as a Super Speciality Public Health Care Hub by integrating modern facilities and making use of the expertise of doctors working at Kalamassery Medical College, Ernakulam General Hospital, Cancer Centre and Aluva Dialysis Centre.

It also promises a welfare package for fishermen and people living along the coastal line. The plan envisions a media park and converting Vypeen into a model shipping village while also including special packages to revive public sector units and environment-friendly mechanisation of handloom sector with the aid of solar power among others. A cultural park, street food market and cultural reaction complex also figure in the overall development.

“This is only a draft plan. The broader vision will be included in the LDF manifesto,” said Rajeev.

