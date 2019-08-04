Cusat obtains patent for optical limiters

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) and Raman Research Institute, Bengaluru, have been granted patent for the invention entitled ‘optical limiting Ferromagnetic nano particles and Device thereof’.

The patent is in accordance with the provisions of the Patent Act 1970, Government of India, said a release. Prof. M R Anantharaman, Nanomagnetic scientist and a UGC-BSR faculty of Cusat’s Department of Physics, Dr Swapna S. Nair, head, Physics Department, Central University of Kerala, and Prof. Reji Philip of Raman Research Institute, are the inventors.

The path-breaking invention provides an optical limiter which shows high-performance optical limiting and has high shelf life and bleach threshold against light power.

The optical limiter can find extensive applications in optical sensor protecting devices and laser goggles. The group already prepared a prototype for these kinds of applications. The research was conducted at Cusat.