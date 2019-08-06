Home Cities Kochi

Contract tanker strike hits HP fuel distribution

With the supply to these fuel outlets hit, they will have to be closed very soon.

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The ongoing strike by the contract tanker lorry workers severely disrupted the fuel supply to the outlets run by Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) in the state on Monday. With the strike entering the fourth day, various HP fuel outlet owners have begun to express concerns. According to the office-bearers of Kerala State Petroleum Traders Association, “Nearly 30 per cent of the fuel outlets in the state sell HP fuel.

With the supply to these fuel outlets hit, they will have to be closed very soon. The owners of these fuel stations stand to incur heavy financial loss,” said an office-bearer. However, he said that there will not be a scarcity due to the availability of fuel outlets which sell fuel from other companies. The strike was called three days ago against the delay in refilling their tanker lorries. 

