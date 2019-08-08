Hindustan Petroleum tankers’ stir off

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The five-day strike by the tanker lorry workers of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd’s Irumpanam godown here was called off on Wednesday after an agreement was reached in a meeting called by Ernakulam District Collector S Suhas between the workers and the senior company officials.

As per the agreement, out of the total of 260 loads per day from Irumpanam warehouse, 140 loads are to be allotted to dealers’ consortium while 120 loads are to be provided to contractors. During the weekends, when the output increases, loads are to be shared equally.

It was also decided to form a committee comprising dealers, company representatives and workers to settle work-related complaints and issues of workers. The Central Regional Labour Commissioner is to be a part of this committee. This committee is scheduled to meet every two weeks.

HPCL general manager K Loknathan, District Labour Officer P Raghunath, Central Regional Labour Commissioner V Reshmi, District Police Commissioner G Poonguzhali and CITU representative P K Anilkumar attended the meeting.