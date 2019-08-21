With unavailability of materials, Vyttila flyover construction in Kochi might miss deadline

Kiran Narayanan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: After a month-long hiatus, Vyttila flyover construction work finally resumed on Saturday. However, unavailability of gravel for the span construction might lead to missing the December deadline.

“Due to the blanket ban on quarries by the Mining and Geology Department, we are unable to obtain the required amount of gravel from quarries. Though we understand the post-flood situation in the state, unavailability of material has been delaying the main span concrete work. Once the available stock of gravel at the plant is over, we have no other option but to stop the concrete work,” said an official of Sreedhanya constructions, the contractor of the flyover. The complete halt to issuing an online pass for both quarry works and usage of stocked metal from crushers have affected the sector, said the official.

“The Mining and Geology Department should allocate the online pass to use the stocked gravel from the stone crushers as soon as possible. Due to the unavailability of the pass, we can’t bring gravel from other states as well. If the government removes these hindrances, we can easily complete the work within the stipulated period,” he added.

Along with the month-long delay, the shortage has an impact on the availability of migrant workers for construction. “As the labourers know the situation, many of them are reluctant to rejoin work. Although we require around 100 labourers for the ongoing work, the current number falls below 80. It has adversely affected the pace of work,” he said. Out of the total 116 girders, 17 more spans are to be completed.

PWD yet to disburse dues

Refuting the Public Works Department’s claims, the official clarified that the company was yet to receive the remaining fund from the government. “Out of the pending Rs 7 crore bill, the department has allocated only Rs 1.70 crore to us. Although the officials promised timely payment, we haven’t received it. We will soon raise the issue with the government,” said the official.

Building blocks

Foundation stone laid: February 2016

Commencement of work: December 11, 2017

Estimated cost (including approach road): Rs 78.36 cr

Total length of flyover: 702.41 m

Height of centre portion of the flyover: 8 m

Largest span: 40 m at the centre

Contractor: Sreedhanya Constructions

Halt in work: July 17, 2019 to Aug 17, 2019

No flaws

The contractor firm has clarified that no flaws have been found in the preliminary inspections. “The expert teams from both IIT-Madras and Cusat have visited our site for the preliminary study. They haven’t mentioned any flaws in the construction so far,” he said.