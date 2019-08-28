Re-tarring of major roads in Kochi to be delayed as Kerala Water Authority misses deadline

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Re-tarring of major roads in the city which were trenched for laying pipelines by Kerala Water Authority (KWA) will be delayed for another week as the authority has missed the deadline to hand over the roads to the Corporation.

Though KWA assured the civic body to hand over Pandit Karuppan Road, Ravipuram - Valanjambalam Road, Subhash Chandrabose Road and Thammanam - Pullepady Road by August 28, the agency failed to complete the work along Subhash Chandrabose Road after residents raised a protest against the work.

According to Gireeshan, Deputy Chief Engineer, Ernakulam, the protest staged by residents against laying a 500-mm pipe across a culvert delayed the handing over of the road. “Some expressed their concern for laying a pipeline just above the water level as they feared it would obstruct water flow. We have made a minimum impact by lowering the pipeline and we convinced the residents. It was after that we could start work. We hope the work will be completed within two or three days,” he said.

It was following a sit-in protest by the Mayor along with other Congress leaders, including Hibi Eden, MP, in front of KWA office, the agency assured the civic body to hand over the roads by August 28. Meanwhile, the KWA said the other three roads were already handed over to the civic body. “A leak was detected at Ravipuram two days ago and we have cleared it immediately. We have even given connection to 300 households on either side of Pandit Karuppan Road.

To avoid further trenching, we have laid pipes on either side. It is a fact that some works on other roads are pending as it can be started only with the permission of the agencies concerned,” said Jochan Joseph, Executive Engineer.

It is learnt that a review meeting is to be convened by Mayor Soumini Jain on Thursday on the works carried by KWA. “Re-tarring can be started only after the review meeting. A meeting is to be held on Thursday to review the project. Date of starting re-tarring is to be decided based on the meeting,” said a Corporation official.