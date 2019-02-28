Home Cities Kochi

Floating World University to call at Kochi Port today

It is a multi-country study abroad programme spanning one semester onboard a ship and is open to students of all majors.

Published: 28th February 2019 01:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2019 04:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Foreign students and teachers from around 200 universities will reach Kochi on Thursday, as part of their study programme ‘Semester at Sea’, which is being held onboard the luxury vessel MV World Odyssey. It is a multi-country study abroad programme spanning one semester onboard a ship and is open to students of all majors. A group of 30 students will visit the Centre for Public Policy and Research on Thursday where they will meet senior journalists and hold discussions on #MeToo movement and the prospects of journalism in India. 

As a part of the voyage, which started from San Diego on January 5, the students visited Japan, China, Vietnam, Singapore and Myanmar before reaching Kochi. They will explore at least 10 countries and 4 continents while earning academic credits from Colorado State University. After disembarking in Kochi, the students will travel to various parts of the country. They will be back in Kochi on March 5 to begin their journey to the next destination.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Extremely happy that Wing Commander Abhinandan will be back - IAF
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)
Sending Indian pilot home as a peace gesture, Imran Khan says
Gallery
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
Two persons died after a Mi-17 transport chopper crashed on Wednesday in Budgam district, officials said. (Photo | AFP)
IAF helicopter crashes in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp