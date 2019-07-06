Home Cities Kochi

Palarivattom flyover highly unsafe, can last a mere 20 yrs

Since the flyover started developing faults within three years, the cost of repair should be borne by the contractor, New Delhi-based RDS, says a source

Published: 06th July 2019 06:56 AM

The Palarivattom flyover| ARUN ANGELA

By Express News Service

KOCHI/THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The E Sreedharan-led expert team has found serious irregularities in the construction of the Palarivattom flyover which began to crumble barely two-and-half-years after its construction. Built at a cost of Rs 42 crore, the structure can last only 20 years, according to the report submitted to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The expert team found cracks in 97 of the 102 girders and  an estimated `18.2 crore is needed for carrying out the repair work.

The Chief Minister told the assembly it should take around 10 months for the repair work to get over.  It could be more on the lines of a total overhaul and cost the exchequer close to  Rs 18.2 crore. The flyover was closed for traffic in May.

A source said since the flyover started developing faults within three years, the cost of the repair works should be borne by the contractor, New Delhi-based RDS.

The 750-m structure which was supposed to have a durability of 100 years can last only 20 years in its present condition. Of the 18 piers, 16 have developed cracks, with three of these in a very precarious state. These should be strengthened with concrete jacket. Seventeen concrete spans also need to be replaced.

The extent of weakness due to cracks cannot be identified. Substandard quality concrete was used for construction, Pinarayi said. The actual state of the flyover was identified through an Ultra Sound Pulse Velocity test. While the foundation remains intact, there are other major issues, beginning with the design itself.

Sufficient quantity of cement and TMT bars were not used for construction, the Chief Minister said, quoting from the report.

“The flyover was constructed at a cost of Rs 42 crore and was supposed to last 100 years. It started crumbling after just two-and-a-half years. This is unprecedented in the state,” Pinarayi said. On being asked what sort of action is likely against those responsible for this, Pinarayi said a Vigilance probe is currently on in this regard. The PWD has been entrusted with the task of taking follow-up action on the same. Based on the Vigilance report, further action will be taken. As of now, the government has decided to bear the cost of the repair work.

